Not in a relationship, don’t believe in marriage anymore :Ram Gopal Varma

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma doesn’t hesitate from speaking his mind and being vocal about his opinions on social media. He often makes headlines for the social media posts or tweets that turn controversial and can be termed as ‘sleazy’.

Back in 2013, Ram Gopal Varma was in news when actress and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthy confessed that she wanted to marry the filmmaker.

Ram Gopal Varma’s thoughts on marriage and relationships

Recently, in an interview Times Of India asked RGV about his personal life and also Suchitra Krishnamoorthy’s confession of a desire to marry him. The filmmaker replied saying, “I have known her for 10-15 years. That was her way of (expressing) her memories. She was just joking; I always have a funny way of saying things.”

Ram Gopal Varma added, “I don’t want to marry anybody; not just her. I don’t believe in marriage anymore. It’s my wish.” He added, “I am not into relationships and too busy to have any kind of emotional entanglement. I like life for the pleasures it offers.”

RGV was also questioned about the fact when he once told Suchitra that he likes women’s bodies but not their brains.

To which Ram Gopal Varma replied and said, that the same thing is mentioned in his book, Gun and Thighs, and he still maintains his statement. “The brain does not have a gender. A woman can have it, a man can have it. The sexual aspect is very particular and specific. A woman has an extra thing which is her sensuality and which I admire,” he added.

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Gopal Varma will release his horror film 12 o’Clock which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Manav Kaul and Flora Saini. Varma also has nearly ten films that he has announced. A few have already been released on his own PPV streaming platform RGV World Theatre where he premieres films for audiences on the direct-to-home.

Varma made his debut in films as a director with Nagarjuna‘s Shiva in 1989 and went on to direct films like Raat, Rangeela, Daud, Satya, Kaun, Mast, Jungle, Company, Bhoot, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Rakht Charitra, Rann, and The Attacks of 26/11.