‘Not our area of expertise’: SC to plea to define religion

New Delhi, Oct 27 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by an octogenarian, who sought the court to define “religion”, as it would eventually bring peace in the country.

The 87-year-old Rameshchandra Vithaldas Sheth appeared, via video conferencing, before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian, and argued that there are a number of articles in the Constitution, which deal with religion, yet it has not been defined anywhere.

Sheth submitted if court were to define religion, then this could probably spell an end to the communal riots and this will become a platform to bring peace in the country.

The bench told the petitioner that its respects his age, but this is not the area of expertise for the courts and also the courts should not venture into this domain.

As the bench queried as to why is he raising the issue at this stage, he replied that for 50 years, he had taught people about religion, and according to his understanding, if religion is defined, then it may be a harbinger of peace.

Reiterating that it does not have the expertise in this domain, the court suggested that he may approach the Centre though a representation. Sheth replied he had already done this, but to no avail.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench asked the petitioner to withdraw the petition, or the court would dismiss it but Sheth declined to withdraw the petition.

“Heard the petitioner appearing in person. The writ petition is dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, stands disposed of accordingly,” the bench said.

Source: IANS

