Not possible to re-open schools in Telangana: Sabitha Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday said that the state government will not reopen schools given the daily number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that are being reported.

Earlier, there was speculation that schools in the state might reopen from September 1. However, according to the central government’s unlock 5.0guidelines for reopening of schools, educational institutions and coaching institutions have been allowed to reopen in a graded manner, with the final decision being incumbent on the state government.

Telangana State Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy said it is not possible to reopen educational institutions in the state from October 15, and added that a final decision will be taken only after Dussehra. She further stated that parents are also not willing to send their children to schools in view of the COVID-19 situation. There are plans to send at least 50 per cent of the teaching faculty to the schools eventually.

According to local media reports, over 67.57 lakh students across schools and colleges in Telangana were promoted to this academic year as there was no scope for conducting examination due to COVID-19.