‘Not related to him anymore’, Waseem Rizvi’s brother condemns his plea

Days after the former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf board Waseem Rizvi moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran, claiming they promote violence, his younger brother Zaheer Rizvi said his family has ousted him years ago.

“He (Waseem Rizvi) has gone mad. Neither I, nor my sister or my mother hold any relations with him now. We ended it three years ago,” said Zaheer Rizvi, in a video statement.

He further said that Waseem is committing a grave sin and alleged that he doesn’t practice fasting, praying etc. “There have been many attacks on the Quran in the past and there has been the insistence that Allah will help himself. Not even a nukta (dot) will be removed from Quran,” Zaheer added.

Following the writ to change the Quran, Waseem Rizvi’s brother has announced that his family was already estranged from Rizvi and they have now announced they have nothing to do with him! https://t.co/pyaZZwqgc0 pic.twitter.com/Ulthl3J5Oz — Ali Khan Mahmudabad (@Mahmudabad) March 14, 2021

On March 11 Waseem Rizvi, filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.

Huge resentment among the Muslim community followed and several Shia, Sunni scholars and official functionaries disassociated and condemned from Rizvi’s plea. Several Muslim organizations organized protests against Rizvi.

An FIR under IPC sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153A (Promoting the enmity between different groups on the ground of religion) has been registered against Waseem Rizvi in Charminar police station and an investigation is underway.

National Commission for minorities too issued a notice to Rizvi, asking him to withdraw his plea and issue an unconditional apology within 21 days.