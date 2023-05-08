Not Samantha, THIS actress to be seen in Oo Antava 2

Hyderabad: When it comes to item numbers in Indian cinema, a few stand out and will be remembered forever. The song “Oo Antava” from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has captivated audiences with its catchy beats and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sizzling moves. The song has indeed become so popular that it has received over 455 million views on YouTube. Samantha was a big hit with that song, and many people started addressing her as “Oo Antava” girl.

Fans are unaware that director Sukumar approached several other beautiful women for the item number, including Disha Patani, before settling on Samantha. Reportedly, Allu Arjun was able to bring Samantha on board at a lower cost than the Bollywood stars had quoted.

However, the success of “Oo Antava” has everyone wondering who the next item girl in Pushpa Part 2 will be?

Some sources are claiming that Kajal Aggarwal, the Tollywood queen, will be dancing with Allu Arjun in this highly anticipated song. It remains to be seen whether she will be ready to show off her hot dance moves and set the screen ablaze once more. As we previously saw, the heroine showed off her moves with Jr NTR in the film ‘Janatha Garage,’ in which the actress gave an item number that shook the screen.

Speaking about the remuneration, rumours are rife that Kajal is charging Rs 5cr, the same amount that Sam charged for the item song in part one. But nothing has been revealed as of yet; it could be the same amount or a higher amount, given the film’s success in the first part of Pushpa.

Stay tuned for more interesting scoops and updates on Tollywood, Bollywood and more.