Not Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Madanna is dating THIS actor?

Mumbai: Dating rumours of Rashmika Madanna and Vijay Deverakonda make headlines every now and then and the duo were spotted together various times. Fans were believing that the rumoured lovebirds might tie the knot soon but Rashmika Madanna does not think so. Yes, Pushpa star is ‘really fond of’ not Deverakonda but Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, according to the reports.

“Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are often making public appearances these days. It’s got people talking. But the truth is, both Rshmika and Sreenivas are really fond of each other,” a source cited by the entertainment portal E-Times claimed.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Rashmika Mandanna (YouTube)

The report quoting source also reads that Mandanna might be dating Sai Sreenivas nowadays. “There are strong chances of the two actors dating each other. However, neither Rashmika nor Sreenivas have officially talked about it,” it reads further.

Rashmika Madanna and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas were snapped together at the Mumbai airport recently and the dating rumours have started doing rounds since then. The Mission Majnu actress had shared during an interview earlier that she’s very close to Vijay too.

Whatever, but fans of Vijay seemed upset as they wanted to see Rashmika and their favourite star together. Fans of all the three stars want to know whether Rashmika is dating Vijay or Sreenivas? Rumours of national crush’s break-up with Vijay are also doing rounds on social media platforms.

Let’s wait and see, who this gorgeous lady will pick up as her life partner.