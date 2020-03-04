Not wearing bangles: MIM MLA stokes controversy, clarifies later

A+ A-

Malegaon: After Waris Pathan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA from Malegaon Mufti Mohammad Ismail stoked a controversy saying if they know how to maintain peace, they also know how to end the same. They aren’t wearing bangles.

#AIMIM Malegaon MLA @MuftiIsmailQsm clarified on his statement saying it is not related to #CAA_NRC_Protests. Alleged Media wrongly quoting him. pic.twitter.com/Eb0NaNF3bR — Syed Asif (@SyedAsi67321491) March 2, 2020

However, he clarified on Sunday said that his statement on the police was limited to the context of his city.

“I said it in the context of my city. It is not connected with Maharashtra or India. Firing which our people are being subjected to (at AIMIM’s Rizwan Khan’s house), in this context I said we help the police department in maintaining peace. If we stop that then peace would be disrupted,” Ismail said.

Earlier on Saturday, Ismail said, “An incident of firing took place in the city. Why was no FIR registered? If it comes to us then the department (the Police) should note that if we know to maintain peace, we also know how peace would go away. We are not wearing bangles.”

#WATCH Mufti Mohd Ismail,AIMIM MLA in Malegaon: …An incident of firing took place in city,why was no FIR registered?…If it comes to us then dept(Police dept)should note that if we know to maintain peace,we also know how peace would go away. We aren't wearing bangles." (29.02) pic.twitter.com/TDlu0SgHxe — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Earlier AIMIM leader Waris Pathan had triggered controversy by saying that “15 crore (Muslims) will prove stronger than the 100-crore majority. He told that while speaking at an anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru.

However, after facing flak, he withdrew his comments while claiming that his statement was twisted to target and defame him and his party due to a political conspiracy.