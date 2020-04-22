Not wearing mask will invite Rs 500 fine

Hyderabad: Kamareddy district collector M R Sharat has announced that those who do not wear mask outside their homes will have to shell out Rs 500 as fine. He announced this during a video conference held with the officials at the Secretariat. He said everyone must wear mask and offenders will be imposed a fine of Rs 500.

The move comes days after the Telangana government made it mandatory for people to wear face masks while stepping out. The decision was taken as a measure to contain coronavirus spread in the state.

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.