By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 6:23 pm IST
Not working on any Sushant Singh Rajput project: OTT platform

Mumbai, Aug 19 : The global streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has denied working on any project based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

There was a buzz that the OTT platform is working on a project based on the late actor with Pakistani actor Hasan Khan in the lead, which started with a post on Hasan’s unverified Instagram account.

“Alhamdulillah got a project which is really close to my heart, playing @sushantsinghrajput’s character for Indian Web,” read the post, which came with a picture of his side profile placed next to Sushant’s photograph.

Now, the streaming platform has set the record straight, and also denied working with Hasan on any project.

“Amazon Prime Video has not commissioned or licensed any project on the late Sushant Singh Rajput with actor Hasan Khan or for that matter with anyone else,” read the official statement.

Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. Investigation into his death has now been handed over to the CBI for a detailed probe.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

