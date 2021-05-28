Note for vote scam: Revanth Reddy gets respite in SC

Hyderabad: Congress party MP from Malkajgiri A. Revanth Reddy today got the much needed relief in the sensational cash for vote scam case. A division bench of the Supreme Court of India comprising of Justice Gawai and Justice Surya Kantha stayed the cross examination of witnesses in the case till the completion of investigation by state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) .

The SC also issued notices to the ACB in the case. It asked the bureau to submit its counter in the case within the next four weeks. The Supreme Court passed these orders while dealing with a petition filed by MP Revanth Reddy.

On the other hand Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a complaint in the same case before city based MP MLA Court against MP Revanth Reddy MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and other accused and urged the court to commence the trial in the case.