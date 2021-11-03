Notebook PC market delivers 8% growth in Q3: Report

New Delhi: Despite the shortage of components and supply constraints, the notebook PC market delivered 8 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the third quarter of 2021, says a new report.

According to Strategy Analytics, Lenovo topped the chart for a fourth consecutive quarter with 15.3 million notebooks shipped and a 23 per cent share of the market, up 5 per cent from 2020.

“It is worth noting that the shortage of components and rising prices for manufacturing and freight costs also delayed some orders for many vendors. In other words, shipments could have been even higher,” Industry analyst Chirag Upadhyay said in a statement.

HP followed with 14.3 million units shipped and a 21 per cent market share, down 5 per cent YoY, while Dell finished up 50 per cent at 12.2 million shipments for an 18 per cent slice of the pie.

Premium products gained momentum due to commercial demand, while consumer spending also increased thanks to higher discounts on premium products like MacBook Air and gaming notebooks.

Apple macOS business set an all-time record quarter in company history with shipments of more than 6.5 million MacBook in the September quarter, a 10 per cent growth from the third quarter in 2020.

ASUS broke through to the top 5 ranks with improved shipments across commercial and consumer users; in the third quarter of 2021, ASUS shipments grew to 5.1 million units at a 10 per cent growth rate YoY.

The report goes on to note that uncertainty clouds the next several quarters as supply constraints increasingly catch up to top vendors.