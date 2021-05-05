Noted social worker and medical practitioner Fakhruddin Mohammed passes away

Hyderabad: Well known social activist Dr Fakhruddin Mohammed has passed away this noon (May 5) following the second attack of coronavirus at a leading hospital in Hyderabad. He was 61.

According to family sources Dr Fakhruddin had returned home from the hospital after recovering from the first attack of COVID-19. But within a couple of days the attack recurred and he was rushed to the same hospital where could not survive.

Dr Fakhruddin was the Chairman of Muslim Educational, Social and Cultural Organisation that is popularly known as MESCO that was established in 1975 with the motto of serving the backward Muslim community through various ways.

Today MESCO is a major name in the field with a network of schools and colleges to its credit where thousands of students are enrolled.

Because of his active participation in matters related to education and social work, he was known across the country. He was also a consultant for setting up medical colleges. At one time he served as a member of Aligarh Muslim University Senate.

By setting up MESCO Diagnostic Centre in the Old City of Hyderabad with the patronage of senior medical practitioners, associates and other community leaders he was able to establish a chain of educational institutions.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

He was laid to rest after Isha (night) prayers.