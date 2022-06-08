Nothing all set to unveil its first smartphone on July 12

New Delhi: London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Wednesday announced that the company is going to unveil its first smartphone on July 12.

The company said that the launch will be a live event in London, with the live-stream on nothing.tech.

“It is our first smartphone, and our most important product. The real start of Nothing’s journey. To make tech fun again. And an invitation to unlearn everything the industry has taught us,” the company said in a statement.

A recent report said that the brand is targeting a price range of around 500 euros ($534) and the smartphone may come with a transparent design.

The pricing suggests that the upcoming smartphone may not be a flagship device. It could be an attractively priced mid-range phone with a transparent design.

A recent tweet by Nothing CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei suggests that the device may arrive with support for wireless charging.

As per a recent report, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform. It is said to be the company’s first smartphone and a second device in the overall product ecosystem of the brand. The device may also come pre-installed with the Nothing OS.