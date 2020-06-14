Notice to trader; HC summons commissioner of GHMC

Hyderabad: Not satisfy with, the way GHMC officials deal with the traders of Shastripuram area, the Telangana High Court directed GHMC commissioner, Lokesh Kumar to appear before the court.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy gave this direction while hearing a petition filed by a trader, Mohammed Taufeeq Ahmed who contended that his godown storing iron and steel scrap in the area was served with a notice of closure in an unlawful manner. The bench would hear the matter on June 15 again.

The trader’s counsel Pawan Agarwal told the bench that GHMC issued them a closure notice though they only do trade and business in the area and do not cause any pollution. “They alleged that the trader is dumping waste and burning it which causes any pollution,” he added.

GHMC counsel said that noise pollution is causing due to the scrap godown in the residential area. “The GHMC commissioner has the right to act against such trade, he added.

The counsel could not give proper replies on the trade licence. At another stage, he said that the licence issued to the petitioner had expired.

The Chief Jusrice asked the GHMC officials to first read the GHMC Act properly.

“We are already burdened with 2.15 lakh cases and your actions are increasing the cases,” said the Chief Justice.

Source: Siasat News

