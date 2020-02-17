Notification issued for Phase-II of Panchayat by-polls in J&K

A+ A-

Jammu: Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, (Election Authority under J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996) Shailendra Kumar on Monday issued notification for the conduct of phase-II of by-elections for Panchayat Polls-2020 in respect of vacant seats to elect Sarpanches and Panches.

The notification has been issued for Shangus and Hiller in Anantnag; Aloosa in Bandipora; Sangrama and Wagoora in Baramulla; B K Pora, Rathsun and Budgam in Budgam; Wakura in Ganderbal; Kulgam block in Kulgam; Nutnussa, Drugmulla, Magam, Ramhal and Tarthpora in Kupwara; Awantipora and Kakapora (partly) in Pulwama and Chitragam in Shopian of Kashmir Division.

In Jammu Division, the Panchayati by-elections will be held in Bhagwah, Kastigarh, Thatri, Doda (Ghat), Dali Udanpur, Gundana, Assar, Khellani, Bhaderwah and Bhalla of Doda; Surankote, Loran, Mandi, Nangali Sahib Sain Baba, Sathra, Lassana and Bufliaz (partially) in Poonch; Gundi Dharam, Batote, Rajgarh, Sangaldan, Gandhri and Ramban in Ramban; Arnas, Thuroo, Jij Bagli, Mahore, Gulabgarh and Chasana in Reasi; and Sewna, Chanunta, Ramnagar, Majalta and Khoon in Udhampur.

According to the notification, the last date for making nominations is February 24, 2020, the date for the scrutiny of nominations is February 25, 2020, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 27, 2020, the date on which a poll, if necessary, shall be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 7, 2020, the date of counting is March 7, 2020 unless notified otherwise, and the date before which the election shall be completed has been fixed as March 26, 2020.