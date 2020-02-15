Notorious criminal Basaudi arrested

A+ A-

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police on Saturday said that it has arrested notorious criminal Raju Basaudi, who has links with the gang operated by Lawrence Bishnoi.

He was nabbed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Basaudi was wanted in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi. The police had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

A look-out circular for him was issued recently on the request of Haryana Police.

The gangster belongs to Basaudi village in Sonipat district.

More than two dozen cases have been registered against him for his involvement in 13 cases of murder, three cases of attempt to murder and around a dozen cases of robbery.