November proved to be lucky for Telangana BJP and unlucky for TRS

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Huzurabad bypoll election result the TRS and BJP are busy in debating over the month November being lucky or unlucky for them.

The month of November had proved to be lucky for state BJP while it was considered to be unlucky for TRS.

While those close to BJP considered November as a lucky month for BJP as it got poll success in this month. The TRS on the other hand considers November as unlucky in the backdrop of their earlier debacle in Dubbak Assembly by election.

It is interesting to note that both of these Assembly constituency defeats were due to the party’s former leaders who were once very close to the Chief Minister KCR.

The former TRS MLA Raghunandan Rao was connected with TRS since 2001 and he was considered as close to KCR. He was made the party president of Medak district. He resigned from the party in 2013 and joined the BJP in 2014.

Similarly, Etela Rajender was close to KCR during the Telangana movement and he was selected from Huzurabad constituency on TRS ticket for 6 times.

The results of both these by-elections came in the month of November and YRS party circles are considering November as an unlucky month for TRS.

TRS is organising “Vijay Garajna” on November 29 at Warangal. Some of the party members are wondering whether the title Vijay garajna will still be apt after the TRS defeat in Huzurabad election. People are curious to know about this event.

The chief minister has assigned the responsibility to organise this event to Satyawati Rathod and E Diyakar Rao. They are being helped by the local MP captain Lakshmi Kanta Rao.