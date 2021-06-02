Now 17-yr-old girls can also obtain driving permit in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia traffic department on Monday confirmed that the girls who have attained the age of 17 years can obtain a driving permit for vehicles, just like their male peers, local media reported.

The traffic department indicated several conditions for obtaining a temporary driver’s license for a girl.

In order to obtain a driving permit, it is necessary to complete 17 years, 6 personal photos, a medical checkup. Then they should submit an application to the driving school to issue a driving permit at the age of 17 years and for a period of one year.

When a girl reaches the age of 18, she can request to replace her driving permit with a driver’s license valid for 5 years or 10 years.

Rules to be followed :

According to the rules, there should be no drug cases against the respective applicant at the time of the issuance of a driving license at the age of 18.

There should be no health problems that make driving difficult.

If there are penalties for violating traffic rules, they should be cleared.

For non-Saudis in the Kingdom, the applicant is required to have a valid residence permit (Iqama).

The applicant is also required to pass the theoretical test at the driving school, under the supervision of the Traffic Department, as well as pass the driving test at the driving school.

In 2018, for the first time in history, the kingdom allowed women to drive, ending a decades-old ban on women’s driving.

In another step to promote women’s empowerment, Saudi authorities have allowed women to travel without guardian approval and apply for a passport, easing long-standing restrictions on them.