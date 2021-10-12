Now, 200 women to manage Saudi Arabia’s two Holy Mosques

Riyadh: In yet another progressive and historic move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has employed more than 200 hundred women for the administration of the Two Holy Mosques. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said the move was carried out to promote female presence in Saudi society.

Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, Imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and president of the general presidency, met with locals and spoke about women’s roles and involvement in managing the mosques’ affairs. He said, “In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, women have a clear path, and thus, we have granted our sisters, who hold doctorates and master’s degrees, an opportunity,” according to an Arab News report.

Al-Sudais stated, “We stand by our leaders to support the Saudi Vision 2030 to empower women and encourage the youth. Women have achieved massive success at the presidency that should be praised and highlighted by the media.”

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to change economic and social rules as part of his vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy.

The Grand Mosque’s Imam in Makkah asserted women have played a historical role in the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “Today, the Kingdom is committed through its vision 2030 to empower women in line with our Islamic values and our national identity,” he added.

In August, Al-Sudais appointed Dr Al-Anoud Al-Aboud and Dr Fatima Al-Rashoud as assistants to his office in addition to other senior positions within the organization.