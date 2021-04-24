Now change YouTube channel’s name without editing Google account

San Francisco: Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is now making it easier for users to change their channel’s name without needing to make any sort of alterations to the associated Google account.

The old method of changing your channel name was long-winded and required you to alter the name and profile image of your associated Google account.

This not only changes your YouTube profile, it actively alters your Gmail identity, 9To5Google reported.

Users can also swap out their profile picture too, which will mean that you can update channel branding with ease from now on.

That said, if you have a verified YouTube channel, any changes you make to your name will result in the removal of your verification. You’ll need to reapply to get the checkmark badge back on your channel, the report said.

Considering just how standalone YouTube feels to the “traditional” Google platforms such as Search, Gmail, Docs, and more, this is a great move to streamline channel changes and alterations.

To change your channel name on mobile, you can tap Your channel > Edit name > Save. Changing the profile icon is the same. Tap Your channel > Profile icon.

From the desktop you can change your YouTube channel name within the Creator Studio > Customization > Basic Info. From here you can make all adjustments required.

The option is now live on both mobile and desktop.