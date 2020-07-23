Now COVID-19 in community transmission stage in Telangana!

Hyderabad: Telangana health department on Thursday hinted that Coronavirus is among the community in the state, the authorities have urged the general public to be very cautious in the coming four to five weeks.

Though State government is pulling out all stops to prevent the virus from spreading, the general public must be very cautious and ensure that masks, hand washing and physical distancing shall be effectively followed in daily life.

The state Government has been initiating all the possible efforts to contain the virus said Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivas Rao. There has been a spike in the coronavirus in GHMC, towns and villages.