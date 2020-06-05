Now enjoy Urdu Poetry on Amazon Alexa, courtesy Rekhta

NEW DELHI: Rekhta Foundation on Friday launched its own Amazon Alexa skill where poetry lovers can enjoy hundreds of Urdu poems and shers (couplets) according to poets and genres like love, sadness as well as humour with simple voice commands.

The new skill will let fans and followers of shayari (Urdu poetry) listen to their favourite poets on Amazon Echo range or Alexa-enabled devices.

With over 1,000 shayari tracks by over 50 different poets, users can just ask Alexa to play the shayari on the basis of the theme or the name of the poet.

Also Read Rekhta claims digitising 90,000 Urdu titles

“With changing times, the ever-increasing charm of poetry has reached to personal devices and Echo devices and Alexa-enabled smart devices perfectly fit in the environment of personal leisure time. We are pleased to bring this home for the lovers of the language,” Sanjiv Saraf, Founder, Rekhta Foundation, said in a statement.

The Rekhta Skill can be launched in both English and Hindi languages by saying “Alexa, open Rekhta/Alexa, Rekhta Shuru karo”.

Additionally, the users can listen to the couplets by genre, mood or poets. Just ask, “Alexa, tell me a love shayari”.

“With over 1,000 Shayaris to choose from, we are excited about Rekhta’s new Alexa skill and believe it is a great way for poetry lovers to enjoy their favourite shayaris in a hassle-free manner through simple voice commands at the comforts of their homes,” said Dilip R.S., Country Manager, Alexa Skills and Voice Services, Amazon India.

Rekhta Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation devoted towards the preservation and promotion of languages and literature of the Indian subcontinent.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.