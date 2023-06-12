Now get business licence in UAE in just 45 minutes

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) gives entrepreneurs in the country the opportunity to start a new business by obtaining a licence in just 45 minutes, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The free zone offers a wide range of 1500 business activities to choose from.

Also Read UAE announces Eid Al Adha holiday dates

Aspiring business owners, particularly those in the publishing, creative and allied industries, can take advantage of the unique solutions tailored to their needs in the world’s first publishing-free zone.

For Dirhams 14,500, newcomers to the free zone will get their 45-minute business license, one investor visa, and the flexibility to combine up to three activities from a variety of 1500 businesses that can be carried out within the free zone.

Starting an eCommerce business can be a great way to turn your passion into profit. However, it can also be a complex and competitive field that requires careful planning. SPC Free Zone will help take care of your eCommerce license, so you can take care of your business. pic.twitter.com/rsCoQBi5tM — SPC Free Zone (@SPCFreeZone) June 8, 2023

To further support aspiring entrepreneurs, SPC Free Zone has unveiled a limited-time package that reduces licensing and business setup costs, providing a strategic opportunity for business owners to join the largest publishing ecosystem in the region.

Also Read Just in time for summer travel: Etihad offers cheap flights

This package also includes the processing of essential documents such as Memorandum of Association (MOA), free zone lease agreements, share certificates, incorporation certificates and business activity certificates.

Additionally, the package covers administrative processes such as e-channel registration, establishment card issuance and UAE residency in less than five days, as well as Emirates ID typing.