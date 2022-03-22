Now get marriage certificates delivered to your doorstep

Hyderabad: The Waqf Board introduced a new application for the acquisition of marriage and other certificates to end the brokers’ role.

In view of the complaints of corruption in the Qudaat section and the growing role of the middleman, the chief executive officer Shahnawaz Qasim IPS has introduced an application to enable the beneficiaries to fill up their forms and get their certificates delivered at their doorsteps.

Now anyone can apply for a marriage certificate online in any part of Telangana. The original certificate shall be delivered to them through postal or courier service.

The main purpose of the online application is to lessen the crowd in the Qudaat section and to end the brokers’ activities.

The people can also visit the Qudaat section for certifications but here too they have to fill up the application form online.

Once the farm is filled the applicants shall get an OTP to enable them to pay the certificate fee. The applicants will get the details of their certificate through SMS.

The details of the marriage certificate shall also be sent through WhatsApp to enable final corrections of the marriage certificates.

The Tatkal fee for the certificate shall be Rs. 400 while Rs. 300 shall be charged for the ordinary service.

The applications for a marriage certificate must be made online (click here).