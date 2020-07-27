Now, get online ‘prasad’ of Mata Chintpurni temple

Shimla, July 27 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the online ‘Chhinmastika prasad’ of the famous Hindu shrine Mata Chintpurni in Una district through video conference from Shimla.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the state to close all temples and religious shrines to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said although most of the shrines were providing online ‘darshan’ to the devotees but it was for the first time that the facility of providing ‘prasad’ to the devotees was launched in the state with the cooperation of India Post.

Thakur said the temples of the state drew lakhs of devotees particularly during the Shravan Ashtami festival but this time the temples have been closed.

He appreciated the efforts of the local administration in providing home delivery service of ‘prasad bhog’ to the devotees.

The Chief Minister said the state was committed to develop Himachal Pradesh as the best destination for religious tourism.

He said all major temples were being developed and maintained to attract devotees and religious tourists.

He said the Mata Chintpurni temple was one of the most sacred religious places in the region.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said the road leading to the Mata Chintpurni temple was being upgraded and maintained at a cost of Rs 16.15 crore.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said the devotees would be able to get ‘prasad’ by visiting the official website of the temple at www.matashrichintpurni.com/online-prasad

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.