Now learning app working well on 2G available for J&K students

Srinagar, Aug 13 : Online learning in Jammu and Kashmir, on even 2G Internet access, is now going to be smooth and without any hiccups, thanks to ‘Wise App’ developed by two IIT graduates, including one from the Union Territory.

Due to security reasons, only 2G Internet is allowed in J&K and this has seriously impeded the smooth functioning of online teaching and learning for thousands of local teachers and students during the ongoing pandemic.

The ‘Wise App’ Android application works on 2G without the headache of sharing meeting IDs and passwords. Additionally, it enables teachers to send and receive assignments, facilitate discussions, share material and receive automated attendance reports etc, all at one place.

The app has been created by Mubeen Masudi and Bilal Abidi, both 2011 IIT Mumbai graduates.

Masudi has been preparing Kashmiri students for JEE, NEET, SAT etc for the past eight years.

“Post Covid, like every other teacher, I started teaching online through Zoom. I realised the challenges of conducting classes online. I used to share meeting IDs/passwords through Whatsapp, assignments through mail and study material through Google Drive links. It was very chaotic and difficult to manage.

“My focus shifted from teaching to juggling across multiple apps. Consequently, this negatively affected the learning experience of my students. That is when I realised the need for a unified platform myself,” he said.

Masudi then reached out to his friend Abidi in Lucknow and the two discussed the idea and went to work on it. After two months, Wise App was launched on Google Play Store last week.

“The application is extremely simple to use and unlike the existing ones in the market, it does not expect the teacher to be tech savvy. Anyone can just download the app and start using it right away. It is completely free of cost,” said Abidi.

In last one week, more than 50 teachers have started using the app and the feedback received is encouraging, as it works on 2G, requires no IDs/passwords, and meeting creation and joining is all automated.

