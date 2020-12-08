Now, mayoral election to be direct in Madhya Pradesh

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 8:18 pm IST
Bhopal, Dec 8 : In Madhya Pradesh, the public will directly elect the Mayor and the Municipal President in the upcoming civic body elections. After the change in power in the state, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has decided to change the urban election process as well.

According to he information given by officials, a virtual meeting of the state cabinet was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chouhan. In the meeting, it has been decided to make a big change in the process of election of the urban body.

Accordingly, the election of the Mayor and Municipal Presidents in the state will no longer be through councillors but directly through the public. The previous Kamal Nath government had decided to elect the Mayor and Municipal President through councillors. The Shivraj government has reversed that decision.

Sources say this proposal will be approved through the Legislative Assembly Amendment Bill and after that, the Mayor and the Chairman will be elected by the public in the coming years.

