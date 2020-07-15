Now Muslim leaders slam Oli’s Ayodhya statement

Lucknow: After Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s statement on ‘real’ Ayodhya being in Nepal, drew flak from Hindu saints and related outfits, it is now the Muslims leaders who have spoken out against the statement.

Iqbal Ansari, a plaintiff in the Babri title suit, said: “If Lord Hanuman gets angry on this issue, he will destroy Nepal with one stroke of his mace. After all, wherever Ram goes, Hanuman follows him.”

He said that the Nepal Prime Minister probably was not aware of the importance of Ayodhya in the country and in the world.

“If he comes to Ayodhya, he will realise its importance and significance,” he said.

Muslim cleric, Maulana Saif Abbas, also condemned the statement made by Oli and said that it was ‘unfortunate and unacceptable’.

He claimed that the Nepal Prime Minister was making such statements at the behest of China and Pakistan in an attempt to create unrest in India.

“Oli should not allow himself to become a puppet in the hands of others,” he said.

The Maulana demanded that Oli should immediately withdraw his statement and offer an apology.

Source: IANS