Now online permission mandatory for weddings in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Dec 11 : As part of the state’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government on Friday made it mandatory to obtain online approval for marriages to be held in the state. Also, the number of guests at marriage ceremonies has been capped at not more than 100.

The Gujarat government said on Friday that online registration for holding wedding function in the state has to be made through the website digitalgujarat.gov.in.

The state home department has created a special software for online registration of wedding ceremonies and receptions. The applicant will have to fill in the details about the date of marriage, number of guests, venue etc. The National Informatics Centre has created the software for online registration.

After online application, the applicants will be required to take a print out of the registration slip. The applicants will be required to produce this slip or its PDF to the police or someone from the local administration when asked.

Gujarat has reported a total of 2,25,304 Covid-19 cases till Friday, while its COvid death has mounted to 4,148. The state has been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, especially after the recently held by-elections to eight Assembly seats.

