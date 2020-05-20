Now, Saudi University sacks Indian expat for Islamophobic posts

NEW DELHI: It is for the first time a high-ranking Indian expatriate in Saudi Arabia has been fired for his Islamophobic posts.

A professor at Jazan University in the Kingdom come to terms with this kind of communal remarks despite recent incidents of dismissal in different Gulf countries.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia’s Jazan University announced on Twitter that the professor had been fired allegedly belittling Muslims, but his name was not disclosed.

On its Twitter account, Jazan University wrote, “Based on what was monitored by the university about the publication of a contracted faculty member for offensive posts and tweets, his registration has already been folded. #JazanUniversity affirms that it resolutely addresses any perverted or extremist ideas that affect the constants or violate the directions of good leadership.”

بناء على ما تم رصده من قبل الجامعة حول نشر أحد أعضاء هيئة التدريس المتعاقدين لمنشورات وتغريدات مسيئة، فقد سبق طي قيده.

وتؤكد #جامعة_جازان تصديها بكل حزم لأي أفكار منحرفة، أو متطرفة تمس الثوابت أو تخالف توجهات القيادة الرشيدة. pic.twitter.com/SdSGDRl6H0 — جامعة جازان (@JazanUniversity) May 18, 2020

However, after the university’s Twitter message, many on micro-blogging site Twitter posted screenshots of the communal tweets claiming that the professor is Neeraj Bedi and made it clear that the dismissed professor is an Indian.

#دكتور_جامعة_جازان_يسب_الإسلام رئيس قسم الامراض الوبائية في جامعة جازان يتهم الاسلام انه دين ارهابي و متطرف وهو من يدعم انتشار المرض pic.twitter.com/kU5m43b8cL — nm12 (@nm1289671866) May 17, 2020

Bedi has been working as full time Professor in Faculty of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in Jazan University for years.

In his Twitter account, which does not currently exist, he was praising PM Modi and spewing poison against Islam and holding Muslims responsible for the spread of Coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia's Jazan university sacks Prof. Neeraj Bedi for his Islamophobic posts. He is such a fool that he forgot thwt is living in a Muslim country.#Islamophobia_In_India#Bigots #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/tcREvswfnR — Mike Purnow (@Purnoww) May 18, 2020

It is believed that the account was deleted after the protests became severe.

Recently, many Indians expats living in Gulf countries and in Canada, New Zealand have lost their jobs for their hateful post on social media.

