Now, singer Neha Kakkar tops merit list of Bengal college

Kolkata, Aug 30 : After Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, now playback singer Neha Kakkar’s name appeared at the top of the merit list of a college in West Bengal’s Malda district.

The goof-up was spotted at Malda’s Manikchak College as Kakkar’s name appeared at the top of the provisional merit list.

According to Malda Manikchak College principal Aniruddha Chakraborty, the mistake on the list was seen on Friday when the first merit list was published. It was immediately corrected and the college authorities brought out a fresh one correcting the anomaly.

“We have filed a complaint with local police station and the cyber crime cell. The admission procedure of our college is entirely managed by a Kolkata-based external agency. We don’t have any knowledge of students applying for the admissions,” Chakraborty said on Sunday.

Dubbing it an ‘alarming trend’, he said that the state government is trying to make the online college admission procedure a smooth and transparent one but some people are trying to malign the state’s higher education system.

“It’s and act of sheer mischief,” the principal said.

Earlier, actor Sunny Leone’s name appeared in the merit list of Kolkata’s Ashutosh College for BA (Honours) admission. According to the screenshot of the merit list for BA (Honours) in English in Ashutosh College, which came out last week, Sunny’s name appeared at the top of the list with a perfect score of 400 in best four subjects.

After the news went viral, the 39-year old actress, who is currently in isolation in Los Angeles, had also reacted on Twitter, saying: “See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.