Now SpiceJet to facilitate RT-PCR test for passengers

New Delhi, Oct 27 : Budget airline SpiceJet will now facilitate online booking of Covid-19 RT-PCR test for its passengers which can be conducted within their homes in India and the UAE with the help of VFS Global.

The airline pointed out that Covid-19 negative test report has become mandatory for passengers, especially for international travel, which has raised apprehensions among them regarding the entire process of complying with various pre-travel requirements.

Accordingly, the airline will enable its customers to book the test using the convenient appointment booking service offered by VFS Global.

The RT-PCR test is the confirmatory test for the Covid-19 infection.

“We have been constantly working towards making the travel experience more comfortable for our passengers,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

“SpiceJet’s online booking of the Covid-19 test is a step in that direction and we believe that this will give our passengers the confidence and peace of mind while adjusting to the new norms of travelling. Though the service is currently available for customers in India and the UAE, we plan to roll it out for a host of other countries very soon.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.