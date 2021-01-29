Now, Tejashwi questions Nitish’s political ideology

Patna, Jan 29 : Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday targeted CM Nitish Kumar saying he doubts whether Kumar is actually a socialist leader.

“Keeping in view the present situation, farmers, teachers and students are angry with the central and state government. Crime against women is on the rise…Instead of addressing their issues, CM Nitish Kumar is putting all effort behind saving his chair. He does not have any political ideology,” Tejashwi said in Patna.

The RJD leader chaired a party meeting at the residence of former CM Rabri Devi on Friday to discuss the progress of the human chain programme scheduled for January 30 to support the farmers agitation across Bihar.

“We firmly believe that farmers of Bihar have the same ideology as the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh. They will also come out in their support,” Tejashwi said.

“In absence of Bazaar Samiti and Mandi, the farmers of Bihar are forced to sell their agriculture products way below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). They are selling paddy at not more than Rs 700 to 800 per 100 KG while the MSP is Rs 1868. The state government should establish Bazaar Samiti and Mandi in Bihar so that farmers can sell their agriculture products,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, president of the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) launched an indefinite hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan on Friday morning in solidarity with the farmers.

He said that the Modi government must roll back the three farm laws.

“The Centre should stop torturing farmers of our country. Our elders fought with Britishers and eventually forced them to retreat. The current government at the Centre is more ruthless than Britishers,” alleged Yadav.

“In the agitation, 133 farmers have lost their lives in the last two months. This government had conspired against tractor rallies in a well-planned manner to defame farmers. How did more than 10,000 farmers come to ITO? The Delhi Police fired tear gas shells on farmers. The entire incident should be investigated thoroughly under monitoring by a court,” Yadav said.

