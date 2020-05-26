NowFloats launches online video clinic solution for doctors

Hyderabad: NowFloats recently launched India’s most comprehensive online video clinic software. It will allow healthcare specialists across India to now manage their practice more efficiently with a unique 5-in-1 Video Consultation Platform. This will make every patient interaction seamless and easy to manage.

The platform will allow doctors to enable an end-to-end integration of their entire patient consultation value-chain – from fixing and scheduling patient appointments, enabling secure and high resolution 1-on-1 video interactions, enabling prescription management, helping securely storing patient records and finally, ensuring easy invoicing and payment collections.

Built-in consultation with doctors, This product has been created to provide simple, easy-to-use, virtual clinics to any of the 1.15 million registered doctors in India today. Optimised for use across devices – from smartphones, to tablets and laptops, the platform has been designed to allow ease-of-use for India’s healthcare providers and will help them embrace a digital ecosystem that includes 589.5 million digital payment users and over 500 million smartphone users in India.

Equally importantly, patients will not require to download an app. They will simply connect safely and securely with a doctor of their choice by visiting her/his Website. Doctors who set up their Online Video Clinic will simply have to pay a nominal monthly or annual subscription fee. This online clinic will be SEO enabled from day-1 which will allow the doctors to increase their online reach and cater to more patients.

“The product replicates the patient-doctor interaction in a physical world as closely as possible with the least amount of effort. It will allow doctors to have video-consulting as a natural and omnipresent extension to their online presence. There is no need for the patient to download any app. The doctor can simply share the link say over a WhatsApp conversation, and after a few clicks, you have the patient consulting the doctor over a secured and HIPAA compliant telemedicine channel.” said Nikhil Salkar, Head of Research, NowFloats.

“Though we had conceptualized the idea of a secure remote consulting much earlier, we saw that it has the potential to have an immediate impact now more than ever before, and the current crisis made us accelerate the development,” said Braj Madhav, Product Manager at NowFloats who led the development of the product.

This product also adheres to the highest security standards globally – The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) that sets security standards for hospitals and private practices to protect sensitive patient data protection.

It protects private health information through encrypted transmission and protocols designed to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity of data that is transmitted. Equally importantly, all video visits are conducted through a secure peer-to-peer connection that ensures that all video (and other media) are streamed directly from endpoint to endpoint. Information is never stored on any of its servers or intercepted in any way. This prevents information leakage between point A and point B.

