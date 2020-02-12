NPR in Medak: 46% face difficulties in proving citizenship

A+ A-

In case NPR is implemented, 46% of the people of Medak District may face difficulties in establishing their citizenship since they may not have relevant documents with them.

If a review of Census data of 2011 is made, it will be known that out of the total population of Medak District 30,33,288, there are 13,96,151 persons who are ittliterates.

In Madak District, there are 26,37,313 Hindus, out of which there are 12,40,427 persons are illiterates.

In the same manner, out of 34,42,449 Muslims residing in Medak District, 1,34,359 Muslims are illiterates.

In this way, 39% of the Muslim population may not be able to produce documents to establish their citizenship. The following table gives more details