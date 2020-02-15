NPR: Old city residents launch unique campaign against the exercise

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Ahead of NPR exercise which is likely to start in the month of April, resident of Old City of Hyderabad launched unique campaign against the controversial process.

They started displaying notice board outside their houses asking NPR enumerator not to knock on their doors until the additional questions are removed from the form of the exercise.

Residents’ views

Talking about the campaign, a resident of Panjeshah, Najam Rasheed said that people are thinking of alternate way of expressing their stand against the controversial laws as government is not allowing democratic way of protests.

Another person, Mohammed Faheem told that government must consider the fact that general people are confused over NPR and NRC.

Difficulties in conducting NPR exercise

It may be mentioned that if NPR exercise is conducted in Telangana State without addressing the apprehensions of the people, it is likely that enumerators may face a lot of difficulties in obtaining the details of the residents.

If cops accompany them, it will lead to panic in the society.