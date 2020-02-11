NPR: Over 14 lakh Hindu voters may lose Citizenship in Karimnagar

A+ A-

Karimnagar: If Govt. of TS implements NPR, 1477263 Hindus and 77477 Muslims may lose their citizenships. They are required to produce details in NRC based on the information furnished in NPR.

If NPR is implemented, 15440 persons in Karimnagar may have difficulties in producing relevant documents to prove their citizenship as they are illiterates and may not have the required details. This forms 42% of the total population of the district.

According to Census 2011, out of the total population of 3491139, there are 1477263 persons are illiterates.

In the same manner, out of 244723 Muslims, 77477 are illiterates.

Even the literate persons may not have all the documents. If they have all the documents, they have to be attested.

Campaign is going on appealing people not to furnish any kind of details for NPR. This campaign is getting support.

It is, therefore, essential that awareness should be created among the people that if the officials approach, no details should be furnished to them. If the officials force to elicit the details from the people, protest would be started.