NR to soon start bags-on-wheels service for passengers

New Delhi, Oct 22 : In a bid to provide more comfort to the passengers arriving at the railway stations, the Northern Railway on Thursday announced an application-based bags-on-wheels service to carry their luggage from their home to the railway station and vice-versa.

The service will be launched soon as the contract for it has been awarded.

Speaking about the latest development, NR General Manager Rajiv Chaudhry said that the railways has been regularly striving to enhance the revenues through innovative measures.

He said that working in the same direction, the Delhi division has recently achieved a milestone by awarding a new innovative contract under the New Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) for app-based bags-on-wheels service (BOW APP).

“It would be the first of its kind service available for railway passengers in India,” Chaudhry said.

“Using the BOW APP (which will be available for Android and iPhone users), passengers can raise their demand for carrying their luggage to the railway station or to their homes,” he added.

The GM said that luggage will be picked up by the contractor in a secured manner and will be delivered to the train coach or home as per the booking preference of the passenger.

He said that the firm will provide door-to-door service to railway passengers on a nominal fee for hassle-free and smooth handling and transportation of luggage from the passenger’s home to the coach and vice-versa.

The service will be very helpful for the passengers, especially for the senior citizens, persons with disabilities and lady passengers travelling alone.

“Initially, the firm will provide its services to the passengers boarding trains from New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon railway stations,” NR spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, adding that the new service will add to the revenue generation of the railways.

