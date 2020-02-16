NRC: AP dy CM Amzath Basha vows to resign

A+ A-

Hyderabad: AP deputy chief minister SB Amzath Basha said he would resign from his post if the Union government goes ahead with National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“I will take the people’s fight against the NRC to any level. Posts are not important for me but the sentiments of the people must be respected and upheld. If the Union government unilaterally tries to go ahead with the NRC, I am even prepared to quit my post.

He also said there was no question of the YSR Congress extending support to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking to media persons at Kadapa on Saturday, Basha rubbished reports of the YSR Congress extending support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. ‘‘The YSRC has won 151 seats on its own in the state, so why should we extend support to the NDA. Not just now but YSRC will never join the NDA even in the future”, the deputy CM asserted.

Reiterating his stand on the NRC issue, Basha said Andhra Pradesh government will not support the NRC which, he claimed, is against the wishes of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The YSR Congress government has a clear stand on the issue and if required I will even get the approval of the chief minister to table a resolution against NRC on the floor of the state assembly,” the deputy chief minister said.