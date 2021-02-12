NrDMC clears proposal to increase councillors’ fund

By IANS|   Updated: 12th February 2021 11:49 pm IST
New Delhi, Feb 12 : The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) on Friday passed a proposal to provide additional Rs 1.5 crore to each municipal councillor for carrying out development works in their respective municipal wards.

As per the proposal, the councillors in NrDMC were so far getting Rs 25 crore as development allocation. From the next financial year (2021-2022) onwards, the development fund for each ward would be increased by Rs 1.5 crore.

The NrDMC has also approved that guest houses up to 12 metres in height will not require to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department to avail licences for health services.

“Stray animals roaming on the roads has been a challenging issue. Hence in today’s meeting, we have decided to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on animal onwers for violation of rules,” said Yogesh Verma, Chairman of the NrDMC standing committee.

