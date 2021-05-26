NRI family takes chartered flight to UAE for Rs 54 lakh; here’s why

Dubai: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and suspension of passenger flights from India, an Indian businessman along with his family flew from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a chartered flight for Rs 54,86, 284 (Dh277,000).

A resident of UAE, an Indian businessman Mushtaque Anfar along with seven family members flew off from Assam on May 20 to save his business, his son Abdullah Anfar has revealed.

Abdullah Anfar, managing director of Oudh Al-Anfar Perfumes, told Khaleej Times: “My father rarely spends anything on himself. He believes in using his money to help those in need. But with both of us in India our work in Dubai could have affected so I convinced him and was able to secure a charter flight on May 20 with the help of the authorities in Dubai.”

My father regularly visits Hojai, our village in Assam, for his charitable work. This year, he went to India in March to see his sick mother and take stock of how he could help with COVID relief in his village.

“I followed this in April and we were scheduled to go back together on April 25. However, due to the suspension of commercial flights, we got stuck and had to look for alternative ways to return to Dubai,” said Abdullah Anfar.

Earlier this month, a resident of the United Arab Emirates PD Syamalan, managing director of Al Ras group, along with his family flew from India to the United Arab Emirates on a non-public jet for Rs 40,34,249 (Dh202,290).

Due to the further suspension of flights untill June 14, there is a huge demand for passenger jets chartered from India and Pakistan, especially from high net worth businessmen.



