Nritya Gopal Das complains of chest pain, referred to Lucknow hospital

Lucknow, Nov 9 : Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday complained of chest pain and breathlessness, following which he was referred to a Lucknow hospital by doctors who attended to him in Ayodhya, sources said.

The 82-year-old saint, who heads the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will undergo cardiology check-up as soon as he is brought to the state capital.

He had tested coronavirus positive in August and was hospitalised in Gurugram.

