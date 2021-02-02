NrMCD hospitals begin Covid vaccination with low turnout of 46%

New Delhi, Feb 2 : The mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 began at the hospitals of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrMCD) with an alarmingly low participation as only 46 per cent healthcare workers came forward to take the jab on Tuesday.

Vaccination centres have been set up at four NrMCD-run hospitals: Hindu Rao Hospital, Balak Ram Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital. The civic body informed that it has received 2,000 doses of Covaxin a day before to launch the immunisation drive.

As per data received from the NrMCD, 71 beneficiaries received the vaccine dose at Balak Ram, 67 at Hindu Rao, 34 at Kasturba while only 13 healthcare workers went ahead for vaccination at the Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital.

NrMCD Mayor Jai Prakash has expressed his concern over the low turnout. However, he assured that the inoculation figures would rise with time. “The low participation is a matter of concern. However, the reason could be that many of the staff were not aware of the vaccination drive being started in the hospitals,” he said.

“We will raise awareness for the vaccination and counsel people so that the desired numbers are achieved. The turnout will increase with time,” Prakash assured.

The overall participation in Delhi also remained low on Tuesday as the national capital only achieved 51 per cent of its vaccination target, the data shared by Delhi government showed.

A total of 9,357 doses were administered to the beneficiaries across the city against a target of 18,300 for the day.

Meanwhile, 17 cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day.

The Delhi government has increased the number of vaccination sites to 183. The city started its Covid immunisation drive with 81 sites on January 16. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held four days a week, barring Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, which will increased to six times a week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed on Tuesday.

