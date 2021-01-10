NSE tweets Mouni Roy’s photos, apologises later for ‘human error’

Mumbai, Jan 10 : The Twitter handle of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had tweeted photos of Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, for which the exchange has apologised saying the incident was the result of a human error made by the agency handling NSE’s account.

The photos were tweeted on Saturday with the caption: “Souring Saturday temperature high….@Roymouni looks breathtaking”, and hashtags included — “#sexydiva”, “#beautifuldiva”, “#hotgirl”, “#mouniroyhot”, “#Bollywood” among others.

Later NSE deleted the tweet clarifying that it was a human error. It also apologised for the inconvenience to the followers.

“Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused,” the exchange tweeted.

The tweet led to memes, trolls and criticism of the stocks exchange major.

A Twitter user with the handle @FanishSingh tweeted: “Can’t believe the National Stock Exchange @NSEIndia handle actually tweeted this yesterday!! @Roymouni fan seems in the agency!”

Can u believe the National Stock Exchange handle actually tweeted this ystdy!!

Another user with the Twitter handler @WeekendInvestng said, “Can u believe the National Stock Exchange handle actually tweeted this yesterday!!@Roymouni has amazing luck!!”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.