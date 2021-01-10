NSE tweets Mouni Roy’s photos, apologises later for ‘human error’

By IANS|   Published: 10th January 2021 4:51 pm IST
NSE tweets Mouni Roy's photos, apologises later for 'human error'

Mumbai, Jan 10 : The Twitter handle of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had tweeted photos of Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, for which the exchange has apologised saying the incident was the result of a human error made by the agency handling NSE’s account.

The photos were tweeted on Saturday with the caption: “Souring Saturday temperature high….@Roymouni looks breathtaking”, and hashtags included — “#sexydiva”, “#beautifuldiva”, “#hotgirl”, “#mouniroyhot”, “#Bollywood” among others.

Later NSE deleted the tweet clarifying that it was a human error. It also apologised for the inconvenience to the followers.

“Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused,” the exchange tweeted.

READ:  Recoveries far ahead of new cases in J&K in 24 hrs

The tweet led to memes, trolls and criticism of the stocks exchange major.

A Twitter user with the handle @FanishSingh tweeted: “Can’t believe the National Stock Exchange @NSEIndia handle actually tweeted this yesterday!! @Roymouni fan seems in the agency!”

Can u believe the National Stock Exchange handle actually tweeted this ystdy!!

Another user with the Twitter handler @WeekendInvestng said, “Can u believe the National Stock Exchange handle actually tweeted this yesterday!!@Roymouni has amazing luck!!”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 10th January 2021 4:51 pm IST
Back to top button