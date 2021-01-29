NSS proposes to build centre for differently-abled in Ayodhya

Jaipur, Jan 28 : The Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), an Udaipur-based non-profit body working in the field of social, physical and economic rehabilitation of the differently-abled and under-privileged section of the society, has donated Rs 11 lakh for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya besides proposing to establish a Narayan Divyang Support Centre in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh.

NSS president Prashant Agarwal and director Vandana Agarwal handed over a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to the Leader of Opposition and former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria in Udaipur on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said, “We are happy that the Narayan Seva Sansthan has come forward for a noble cause, and has donated the sum of Rs 11 lakh for the Ram Temple. This initiative is also accompanied by the proposed construction of the Narayan Divyang Support Centre.”

Agarwal said, “It is a happy moment for all of us to support this cause. The Narayan Divyang Support Centre will be built for the welfare of differently-abled individuals.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.