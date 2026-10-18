NSUI holds Hallabol March in Delhi seeking CEC’s resignation

The march began at the NSUI national headquarters in New Delhi and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar, according to the organisation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:
NSUI protesters holding blue flags during Hallabol March in Delhi for CEC's resignation.
A screengrab of NSUI's Halla Bol March in Delhi on Sunday, October 18. Source: X

New Delhi: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday, October 18, held an “Ungli Toh Uthegi – Hallabol March” towards Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march was led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, who was seen holding a placard bearing the message “Gyanesh, it’s done bro.”

The protest comes amid a series of demonstrations by student groups and other organisations demanding Kumar’s resignation.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

NSUI said the march was aimed at raising questions over the functioning of the Election Commission and demanding accountability from its chief.

The march began at the NSUI national headquarters in New Delhi and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar, according to the organisation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button