NSUI holds Hallabol March in Delhi seeking CEC’s resignation

New Delhi: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday, October 18, held an “Ungli Toh Uthegi – Hallabol March” towards Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march was led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, who was seen holding a placard bearing the message “Gyanesh, it’s done bro.”

The protest comes amid a series of demonstrations by student groups and other organisations demanding Kumar’s resignation.

NSUI said the march was aimed at raising questions over the functioning of the Election Commission and demanding accountability from its chief.

The march began at the NSUI national headquarters in New Delhi and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar, according to the organisation.