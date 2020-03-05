NSUI holds protests against Delhi violence

A+ A-

New Delhi: The National Students Union of India workers on Thursday held a protest against the North-East Delhi violence that claimed the lives of 47 people.

Protesters shouted slogans against the central government and carried posters with messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

They also chanted slogans of Hindu and Muslim unity and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

“We are here (protesting) to put a stop to the votebank and hate politics being played by the BJP,” said a protester.

NSUI workers also carried pictures of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh.

“We want to give a message that this country belongs to Gandhiji. We will not allow this country to become a country of hate. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians have lived in harmony and will continue to live in harmony,” one protestor told ANI.

At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi recently.