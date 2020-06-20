NSUI provides financial help to migrants to mark Rahul birthday

By Qayam Published: June 20, 2020, 9:40 am IST
Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India on Friday provided financial assistance to children of some migrant labourers and also organised a blood donation camp on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, according to a statement.

The Congress leader did not celebrate his birthday due to the Galwan valley incident in Ladakh where soldiers sacrificed their lives, it said.

A boy from Delhi, Chand Mohammad, who had to lift COVID-19 patients’ bodies to make money for his mother’s treatment and sisters’ education was provided assistance, the statement said.

Among others, the NSUI also offered financial support to Rajan, who hails from Bihar. Two of his family members died, one of them due to the coronavirus, and his wife is pregnant.

“The NSUI was happy to help these people by providing them financial aid and organising a blood donation camp on Rahul Ji’s birthday. This was be a gift from NSUI to him,” the statement said.

Source: PTI
