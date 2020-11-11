NTPC begins 8 MW commercial ops at Auraiya Solar PV project

New Delhi, Nov 10 : Power generation major NTPC on Tuesday commenced part commercial operations at Auraiya Solar PV Project in Uttar Pradesh of 8 MW.

“India’s largest power generator, NTPC Ltd commenced commercial operations for 8 MW capacity, out of total 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project in Uttar Pradesh effective today,” the company said in a statement.

“Post this, NTPC and NTPC Group’s total installed and commercial capacity now stands at 51,163 MW and 62,918 MW respectively.”

The present installed capacity of the group comprises 46 NTPC stations including 24 coal-based, seven combined cycle gas or liquid fuel, one hydro, 14 renewables and 25 joint ventures and subsidiaries stations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.