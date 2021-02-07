NTPC says Tapovan project partly damaged, monitoring situation

New Delhi, Feb 7 : Part of an under-construction hydropower project of state-run power major NTPC has been damaged by the avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday.

The company has said that it is monitoring the situation continuously along with the district administration and police.

Part of the under-construction Tapovan Vishnugad hydro power project (520 MW) has faced damages while another privately-owned Rishi Ganga hydro project (130 MW) was completely devastated.

“An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police,” NTPC said in a tweet.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that 125 people are missing following the massive flood.

The incident occurred after the water level in Dhauliganga river, suddenly surged on Sunday morning following an avalanche near the Rishi Ganga power project. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda river at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.

